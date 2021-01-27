Mary Evelyn Bazile McNeil, 95, Goudeau native

Our beloved Mary Evelyn Bazile McNeil, aged 95, and native of Goudeau, departed this world for heaven on Monday January 18, 2021 after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Ms. McNeil’s devotion to her family and close circle of friends together with her profound belief in God gave her comfort and peace as she returned to her heavenly home.

Funeral services for Ms. McNeil are being coordinated and delivered by the Ross Mortuary, Inc. but will be conducted at the Paradise Funeral Home North, located at 10401 West Montgomery, Houston, Texas 77088 on Friday January 29, 2021 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 28, 2021 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Ross Mortuary located at 3618 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at the Paradise Cemetery North immediately following the funeral.