Mary Florence Whitfield Collins, age 73, of Marksville

Mary Florence Whitefield Collins

Funeral services for Mary Florence Whitefield Collins will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Norris Landry officiating. A graveside service and interment will be held at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville and Texarkana Funeral Home of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Ms. Collins, age 73, of Marksville, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Rayburn Whitefield, Sr.; and brother, William Parker Whitefield, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include her husband of 13 years, Lonnie “Speed” Juneau of Marksville; two sisters, Carolyn Whitefield McDowell of Texarkana, Arkansas and Geneva Whitefield of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Rayburn Whitefield of Texarkana, Arkansas.