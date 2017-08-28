Mary Frances Bennett

MARKSVILLE - Private services will be held at a later date for Mrs. Mary Frances Taylor Bennett, age 91 of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John McCartney Taylor and Lettie Madeline Bell Taylor; husband, Judge Benjamin Clyde Bennett, Jr.; sons, Benjamin C. “Benny” Bennett III and Robert McCartney “Bobby” Bennett, Sr; grandson, William Joseph “Joe” Bennett, Jr.; brother, John M. Taylor, Jr.; and sister, Letty Bell Hernholm.

Survivors include her four children, John Taylor “Johnny” Bennett, Madelyn Bennett (Gene) Edwards, William J. “Billy” (Kim) Bennett Sr., Sarah Rose “Sally” Bennett (Mark) Dubroc; 18 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren (with 3 more on the way); two step great grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, cousins and friends. Her protector and pet----Barack O’Bennett.

Mary’s father worked in the sawmill business for Asa Bell, and her father at age 47 married the17 year old daughter of his boss. They lived in Lakeland Florida and then moved to Louisiana where her father was manager of the Hot Wells Resort near Alexandria for several years. Mary’s dad died when she was 12. Her mother contracted tuberculosis and could not care for Mary or her sister Letty so they were placed in the Episcopal Home for Girls in New Orleans where they attended High School. Mary went on to attend LSU where she met and fell in love with Benjamin Clyde Bennett from Longbridge. After college, Mary and Clyde moved to Marksville where Clyde practiced law with his uncles Philo Coco and Chester Coco, then a solo practice later becoming the first Marksville City Judge, and then Avoyelles Parish District Judge.

Born on May 31, 1926, Mary was the first Avoyelles Parish person to have an H & R Block franchise, which she operated for a few years in the 70’s. She helped her husband with abstract work for the Salt Dome Storage Project in the 70’s. Mary and Clyde raised their family on South Washington Street in Marksville where the front porch was the best room in the house. She died in her home on the family property. Mary loved to read; she enjoyed a glass of wine; and every once in a while, “T-Martooni’s”

The family gives special thanks to Synergy Home Health; All Saint’s Hospice; and the best sitters in the world---Kathy Savage; Alethea Nolan; Jessica Ferguson; “Ms E” Edra Edwards; Joy Barbin, and her longtime friend, housekeeper and sitter, Donna Dauzat.

The family request that in lieu of flower donations be made to Sacred Heart School in Moreauville; St Mary’s School in Cottonport; or the Church of choice.