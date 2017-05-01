Mary Gaither "Gay" Henry Shephard

ALBANY, GEORGIA - A memorial service for Mary Gaither "Gay" Henry Shephard will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, May 3, at 11 p.m., with the Reverend Lee Lowery officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the Shackelford House.

Mary Gaither “Gay” Henry Shephard, age 68, of Albany, Georgia, died peacefully on April 28, at Willson Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Gay was born in Columbus, Georgia, on September 29, 1948, to the late James and Mary Blau Henry. Although she lived in Columbus most of the year, she spent summers as a child with her maternal grandparents, Alma and “Big” Blau in Bunkie. She treasured the memories of these summers, and was very proud of her Louisiana heritage, telling friends of her adventures there. She graduated from Columbus High School, and attended Greenbrier College, and Weber College. In 1971, Gay and Steve Shephard married and moved to Albany.

In Albany, Gay was an interior designer, and became the owner of Darrellyn’s Interiors. She possessed innate good taste, and helped many clients to spruce up their houses. She was a member of the Junior League of Albany, of Doublegate Country Club, and a devoted member of St. Paul's. She gave of her time and talents to St. Paul's, helping with major redecorating projects, and was also a member of the Altar Guild.

Gay loved life, and possessed great enthusiasm, friendliness, a wicked sense of humor, and love for all people and animals. Her loves were many. She took in stray cats and dogs, and made treasured pets of them. She was concerned about, and interested in, all her friends’ lives, loves and problems. Gay loved all people and was known affectionately as “Gaybird” to close friends. She was an avid reader and also adored travelling - almost anywhere - but especially to the beach with friends and her family. She also loved good food, and just a “thimbleful” of Scotch.

Her greatest loves were her husband, Steve M. Shephard of Albany, Georgia, and her daughter Stephanie Laird Shephard of Albany, Georgia who survive her, She is also survived by her two “nurse dogs,” Agnes and Sally.

The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to Willson Hospice House for its compassionate care at Gay's life's end. They also wish to express their love and gratitude to Gloria and Dot Hall, who tended Gay with much tender, loving, care.

The family is at the residence of Stephanie Shephard, 3508 Cottesmore Court, Albany, 31721.

Those desiring may make memorial gifts in Gay's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., Albany GA, 31701, Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Dr., Albany GA, 31707, or to the www.alzheimersreadingroom.com.