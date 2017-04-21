Mary Glaviano Lena, age 97, of Bunkie

Mary Glaviano Lena

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mary Glaviano Lena on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Entombment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The Lena family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a Rosary service at 12 noon.

Mrs. Lena, age 97, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Matthews Memorial Nursing Home in Alexandria. Born on June 30, 1919, she was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Legion of Mary and Court St Anthony # 968. She was a retired sales clerk for numerous department stores in Bunkie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother, sister and friend.

The eldest daughter of eight children, she developed a love for cooking and gardening while helping to care and cook for her younger brothers and sisters during the depression years, when her family grew and raised their vegetables on their property.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe V. Lena, Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John C. Kennedy; her parents, Nick and Josephine Glaviano; her three brothers, James Glaviano, Victor Glaviano and Sam Glaviano; and her two sisters, Mamie Carpenter and Josepha Constant.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. (Paul) Dufour of Baton Rouge and Nancy L. (Darrell) Thiels of Alexandria; her sister, Lillie Lee of Lafayette; her brother, Nick Glaviano of Batchelor; her sister-in-law, Pat Glaviano of Erwinville; her eleven grandchildren, Carl (Cheryl) Kennedy of Baton Rouge, Karen (A.J.) Saltalamacehia of Covington, Christi (David) Cutrer of Watson, Todd Kennedy of Baker, Kim (Chris) Leep of Baker, Angela (Heath) Williams of Wiggins, Mississippi, Melissa (Philip) Castleberry of Denham Springs, Christina (Corey) Hoff of Bossier City,Tim Thiels of Pensacola, Carey (Eoine) Thiels of Boston, Massachusetts and Rhett Thiels of Pineville; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Lena family would like to thank the employees and staff of Matthews Memorial Nursing Home and Guardian Hospice for the love and care that they gave Mrs. Mary while she was in their care. Memorials, in memory of Mrs. Mary, may be made to St. Anthony Catholic School - 116 S. Knoll St. - Bunkie, LA 71322.