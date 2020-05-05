Lafayette - Mary Goutierez Roy, 76, peacefully passed away of natural causes on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Camelot of Crowley. A Memorial Service honoring her life and Inurnment will be held at a later date, due to Covid 19. Cherishing Ms. Roy's memory is her daughter, Ainsley Gordon and her three children, Gracie, Fisher and Finley; her son, Curtis "Hunter" Roy, his wife, Lisa Dies Roy and their two children, Grayson and Meredith.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lois and Melville Goutierez and her two brothers Gary and Melville.

Mary grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from Holy Name in 1961. She attended Louisiana State University (LSU) and graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She married Dr. Curtis Roy in the summer of 1965 and shortly after she moved to Marksville, Louisiana, where she lived during Curtis's military service during the Vietnam War. Mary had a very close bond with all of the Roy family members, who always treated her like a sister, the number 5 sister, as "Pop" called her. They moved to Lafayette in 1971, where Curtis opened up his dental practice. Mary was an avid tennis player, a member of the Junior League of Lafayette, and later worked in the travel and real estate industries until her health declined.

In her healthy years, Mary loved to spend time with her grandkids and eat Uncle T's (Hunter's) gumbo. She loved seeing all of the family members during the Christmas holidays, which was one of her favorite seasons. While Mary will be deeply missed, her family knows she is in a better place.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roy family to Melanie Yarborough