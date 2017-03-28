Mary Grace Guillory, age 77, of Dupont

Mary Grace Guillory

DUPONT - Funeral services for Mary Grace Guillory will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Dupont. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Mary Grace Guillory, age 77, passed away at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont on Saturday, March 25, 2017. She was born on March 29, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester A. Guillory; her mother, Agnes T. Guillory; her brother, Mason Guillory; and her adopted brother, Willard Cheeks.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deedra Griffin of Dupont; her son, Billy Griffin of New Orleans; her daughter, Brenda Knoll of Gonzales; her son-in-law, Daniel Knoll of Gonzales; her daughter in law, Maxine Griffin of New Orleans; five grandchildren, Benny Griffin, Shelita Wages, Danny Knoll Jr., Leslie Daigle, and Jessica Griffin; and seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Maddison, Ava, Letti, Logan, Paisllie, and Paityn.