Mary Grezaffi, 96, Simmesport native

Mary Belle Roberts Grezaffi, age 96, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Mary was a native of Simmesport and a resident of Houma.

Mary's family will hold private services at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Online condolences can be expressed at chauvinfuneralhome.com.

Mary is survived by her daughter; Debbie Tillery (Jackie Richard); son-in-law, Kim Tillery; grandchildren, Brandon Grezaffi and wife Kristen, Ashley Grezaffi, Kimberly Curtis and husband Kevin; great-grandchildren, Alex Grezaffi, Bailey Grezaffi, Tye Benoit, and Alana Grezaffi. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Luke Edward Grezaffi Jr.; parents, Merrick and Azilda Roberts; sons, Ray Grezaffi and wife Connie, and Derrell Grezaffi; her companion of seven years, William "Billy" Robertson Jr.; sisters, Joyce Lambert, Nanzie Mayeaux; and niece, Diane Brooks.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. Mary exuded grace and strength to all who shared in her 96 years of life. All who knew her knew she had a generous spirit. She was passionate about music, dancing, cooking and tending to her flowers. In her younger days, she was very athletic. She played basketball, baseball and enjoyed bowling. Mary loved the Lord and her faith guided her through life. She is now reunited with her loved ones who have passed, and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Abben, CIS, Dr. Greg Chaisson and Haydel Hospice. They would also like to thank her caregivers, Hilda Villalon, Ronda Rodrigue, Sheila Cheramie, Gloria Pitre,and Peggy Cheramie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to Animal Aid Vermilion Area (AAVA) P.O. Box 445 Scott, LA 70583.

Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.