Mary Hubbard McGee, age 87, of Dupont

Mary Hubbard McGee

DUPONT - Graveside services for Mary Hubbard McGee will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery with the Bro. Gerald Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. McGee, age 87 of Dupont, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Opelousas General Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan McGee; a grandson; and her parents, Lee and Maude Rutledge Hubbard.

Survivors include her three sons, Terry Lee McGee of Goudeau, Russell (Cynthia) McGee of Denham Springs, and Bryan M. (Sara) McGee of Plaucheville; her daughter, Diana (Douglas) Ryder of Plaucheville; her brother, John Hubbard of Big Cane; and seven grandchildren.

