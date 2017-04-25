Mary James Lee, age 79, of Mansura

Mary James Lee

MANSURA - Funeral services for Mary James Lee of Mansura will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura and will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Mary James Lee, age 79, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on May 6, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mary Francois James; and sister, Cecila James Holmes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Norwood Lee, Sr.; children, Gloria Ann Lee (Ricky) James of Mansura, Norwood Lee, Jr. of Mansura, Mary Ellen Lee (Anthony) Francisco of Marksville, Jimmy Lee of Mansura and Cleo (Lynette) Lee of Prince George, Virginia; siblings, Walter (Larhonda) James of Iowa and Judy James of Mansura; six grandchildren, Nicole, Victor, Janae, Vanessa, Immanuel and Devontre; and four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Trinity, Kayden and Karder.