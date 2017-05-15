Mary Jane Laborde Ducote, age 84, of the Bayhills community

Mary Jane Laborde Ducote

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mary Jane Laborde Ducote at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernendez officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum #2 under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 with the rosary being recited at 8 p.m. and visitation to resume on Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Mary Jane Laborde Ducote, age 84, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. Mary Jane was born on March 26, 1933 to Dallas F. and Alice Carroll Laborde.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Ducote; her son, Darrell James Ducote; two brothers, Huey Laborde and Peter Laborde; and sister, Lena Mae Gaspard.

She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Frank) Lemoine of the Bayhills community and Rhonda (Patrick) Coco of the Bayhills community; her grandson, Blake Lemoine of Mountain View, California; two granddaughters, Katheryn (Katie) Lemoine of the Bayhills community and Danyelle Coco of the Bayhills community; great-grandsons, Loki Lemoine of Mountain View, California, and Liam Lemoine of the Bayhills community; her three brothers, Robert Laborde of Hessmer, E.L. Laborde of Hessmer and Kermit Laborde of Hessmer; and her two sisters, Alice Bordelon of Hessmer and Anna Normand of Baton Rouge.