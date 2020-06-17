Mary Johnson, 77 of Bunkie

Funeral services for Mary Lee Brown Johnson were held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Second St. Paul Baptist Church in the Bayhills with Rev. Eldra Lavalais officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home Bunkie.

Mrs. Johnson, age 77, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She graduated from Carver High School and a trade school; she was a member of the Essence Social Club and the Usher Board at the Second st. Paul Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie M. Butler; her father, William Brown; her step-father, Willie Lee Butler; her sister, Beatrice Brown; her two brothers, William Brown and Sylvester Butler.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Donald R. Johnson of Bunkie; her three daughters, Natalie Bazile and husband, Gregory Bazile, of Lake Charles, Kimberly James and husband, Peter, of Bunkie and Wanda Washington and husband, Cedric, of Bunkie; her three sons, Gary Bazile, Damien Bazile and wife, Latoshya, of Bunkie and Donald R. Johnson, Jr. of Bunkie; her three sisters, Joyce Moore and her husband, Frank, of Bunkie, Caroline Augustine and husband, Joshua, of Marksville and Connie Watson and husband, Melvin, of Bunkie; her three brothers, Charles Butler of Houston, TX, Willie Butler, Jr. and wife, Miok, of Alexandria and Kenny Butler of Bunkie; her grandchildren, Defamion Dobbins, Wyneka Robinson, Lynesha Washington, Ceterica Washington, Ashli Bazile, Gregory Bazile, Jr., Damarrion Bazile, DeNevaen Bazile, La Garrion Bazile, Xavier Bazile, Dontavious Johnson, Raylen Johnson, Dylan Bazile, Bianca Bazile, Brittany Bazile and Shauntra James.