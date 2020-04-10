Private funeral services for Mary Joyce Gremillion Roy will be held Monday, April 13, 2020. Burial will be in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Roy, age 78, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence. She was a 1958 graduate of Fifth Ward High School and was retired from Bell South and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Her favorite hobby was watching her granddaughters play basketball and softball. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oris and Elma Ponthieux Gremillion and her sister, Anna Lee Guillot.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, James "Jimmie" L. Roy, Sr. of Bunkie; her three daughters, Christine Lemoine and husband, Quincy, of Cottonport, Stephanie Gauthier and husband, Jody, of Bunkie and Veronica Decuir and husband, Mark, of Cottonport; her son, James L. Roy, Jr. and wife, Joy, of Denham Springs; her sister, Louella Dauzat; her brother, Oris Gremillion, Jr. of Vinton; her six grandchildren, Brooke Gauthier Clark, Justin Michael Roy, Courtney Roy Ranger, Hope Lemoine Vidrine, Kayla Decuir and Chelsie Decuir and her three great grandchildren, Rylie Clark, Emma Vidrine and Austin Vidrine.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Justin Roy, Mark Decuir, Ethan Caubarreaux, Quincy Lemoine, Jr., Jody Gauthier, Anthony Daigrepont and Marshall Mouliere, DVM.

Memorials in remembrance of Mary may be sent to The Church of the Little Flower - P.O. Box 20 - Evergreen, LA 71333.