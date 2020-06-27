Mary Lee Coatney Dupree, Bunkie

Funeral services for Mary Lee Coatney Dupree will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second St Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Eldria Lavallais officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Second St Paul Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mary Lee Coatney Dupree entered this life on August 9, 1942, in Pineville, Louisiana, to the union of the late Simon Coatney and the late Josephine Winn Coatney. She began her Christian walk with God at an early age after being baptized at the Second Saint Paul Baptist Church in Bunkie, Louisiana. Mary Lee attended George Washington Carver High School in Bunkie, Louisiana. Following high school, she was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Hayward Dupree, Jr., on February 20, 1958. To this union, eight (8) children were born.

Sister Dupree was an active member of Second Saint Paul Baptist Church, where she was a faithful and devoted member of the Senior Choir for many years. As a means for providing for her family, she worked as a housekeeper for the household of Mary Lou Bain for many years. Her God-given talents were shared freely with her church, her family, and others in need. Sister Dupree found pleasure in solving crossword puzzles and playing various games on her cell phone

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lee was preceded in death by her son, Hayward Dupree III; her grandson, Chadwick Ryan Dupree; her brother, Lester Butler; and her sister, Roma Jean Harris.

On Monday night, June 22, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., our family’s matriarch, Mary Lee Coatney Dupree, stepped into eternity with God, surrounded by family and loved ones in the comfort of her home.

She leaves a vacant spot in the hearts of her six (6) daughters, Debra Dupree of Houston, TX, Helen (William) Leary, Lorraine Dupree, Sheila Dupree, all of Bunkie, LA, Tammy Lynn Dupree of New Orleans, LA, and Tracy Dupree of Bristol, TN; one (1) son, Reginald Dupree of Bunkie, LA; twenty-eight (28) grandchildren; a host of great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a dedicated caregiver, Bridget Fulton of Bunkie, LA; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends will also cherish her beautiful memory.