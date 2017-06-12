Mary Lee Descant Ortego, age 71, of Bunkie

Mary Lee Descant Ortego

BUNKIE - Graveside memorial services for Mary Lee Descant Ortego will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Pythian Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Ortego, age 71, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 10, 1945.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lennie Juneau Descant; her son, Stephen Ortego; her sister, JoAnn Fontanille; and her brother, John Descant, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Ortego of Bunkie; her son, Gene Ortego of Bunkie; four sisters, Dorothy Aymond of Evergreen, Louella Descant of Bunkie, Betty Lowery of Hessmer and Patricia (Gil) Guillot of Evergreen; her brother, Gerard Descant of Bunkie; and four grandchildren.