Mary Lee Laborde, 90, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Laborde, age 90, of Marksville, departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Paul and Annoise Leger Begnaud; husband, Sterling Laborde, Sr.; twins, Elizabeth and Stephanie Laborde; brother, Paul Joseph Begnaud; and sister, Elise Trahan.

Those left to cherish her memory include son, Sterling Laborde, Jr., “Sparky” (Robbin) of Minden, LA; daughter, Alison McNeal (Blaine) of Marksville, LA; sisters, Rose Tessier of Baton Rouge, Ruth Robin (Leroy) of Lafayette, LA, Billie Sharron (Nolan) of Lafayette, LA, and Eva Dell Vincent (Stan) of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Holly Adams (Lindzy); Addison J. Laborde, Thomas Laborde (Shelby), Devin Reading, Laurel Reading, and Erin Gremillion (Travis); great grandchildren, Bentley Adams, Blakely Adams, John Oliver Laborde, Owen Laborde, Arya Laborde, Holden Laborde, Henry Laborde, and Harrison Laborde.

Mary was lovingly known as “Nanny” by all who were close to her, and she adored spending time with her sisters, children and grandchildren in her later days. She never missed out on taking time to enjoy reading a good book, or to encourage others to find joy in reading. Traveling was also a favorite hobby, especially visiting the Smokey Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee where her and Sterling Sr. would annually lodge at Brookside Resort, Room 101.

As a career woman, Mrs. Laborde began her journey as a lifelong educator by earning her Masters + from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She went on to become a librarian and history teacher for Marksville Middle School, where she retired with over 30 years of service to the education system. Mrs. Labored was also a committed librarian with the Avoyelles Parish Public Library for 10 years, and supervised all branches in the parish.