Mary Lynn Jones, age 69, of Moreauville

Mary Lynn Jones

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Mary Lynn Jones of Moreauville will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville with Rev. Terryl Pierite officiating. Burial will be at Simpson Baptist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at Simpson Baptist Church.

Mary Lynn Jones, age 69, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on February 28, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin Neal Weaver and Martha Ballard Weaver; husband, Arthur Lewis; daughter, Keshian Jones Mackie; sisters, Debra Hunt, Anna Bolden, and Autry William; brothers, Ervin Weaver, Jr., Ernest Weaver, Henry Weaver, Alton Weaver, William Weaver, and Winston Weaver.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Arthur (Ailena) Jones of Houston, Texas and Wauthell (Jackie) Jones of New Orleans; sisters, Sandy Weaver of Moreauville and Pearly Weaver of Moreauville; eight grandchildren, Justin Roberson, Wauthell Roberson, Brendon Mackie, Patrick Mackie, Blade Phelps, Amayia Lewis, Taria Bush and Darriael Bush; godchild, Althea Wilkins; and numerous nephews and nieces.