Funeral services for Mary Moreno Madrigal will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Lecompte Cemetery in Lecompte, LA under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Madrigal, age 90, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her son's residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Madrigal; her son, Bart Madrigal; her sister, Evelyn Onisha and her two brothers, Cleo Moreno and Frank Moreno.

She is survived by her eight daughters, Virginia Melendez and husband, Frank, of Waco, TX, Gloria Sauceda of Bunkie, Hope Ducote and husband, Kenneth, of Bunkie, Katherine Cook and husband, Wesley, of Lima, OH, Debra Robertson and husband, Randy, of Lima, OH, Rachel Clark and husband, Joseph, Sr.,of Plaucheville, Cecelia Bernal of Phoenix, AZ and Sara Clark of Evergreen; six sons, Robert Madrigal and wife, Virginia, of Bunkie, Jimmy Madrigal and wife, Shelia, of Mansura, Richard Madrigal and wife, Rebecca, of Beggs, Jessie Madrigal and wife, Rhonda, of Orgon, Wisconsin, Randy Madrigal of Evergreen and Ernest Madrigal of Plaucheville; fifty grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 10 great, great grandchildren.