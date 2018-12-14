Mary Price 90 Deville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Newcomb Price will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Holloway Baptist Church, Holloway with Dr. Jack West officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Baptist Cemetery, Holloway.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Friday, December 14, 2018 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and continued at the church Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Price, 90, of Deville, passed from this life on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Price was a member of Holloway Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and church family. During her working career she delivered meals for the Council on Aging.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy E. Price; parents, Dell and Onie Carpenter Newcomb; brothers, George Newcomb and Claude Newcomb; sisters, Edith Bryant, Thelma McCann and Velma Paulk.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Hardy Price and wife, Amanda; daughter, Mary Ann Goff and husband, Ronnie; brother, Huey Newcomb; sister, Earlene Lucas; grandchildren, Anna Williamson, James Laborde, Jr., Victoria P. Johnson and Jennifer P. Lowery; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.