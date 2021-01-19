Mary Rose McGee, Marksville

Who can find a virtuous wife?

For her Worth is for above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trust her ; so he will have no lack of gain.She does him good and not evil.All the days of her life Proverbs 31:10-12

Mary Rose F. McGee lifted her eyes to heaven and God welcomed her home on Thursday 14, 2021 .She was born on January 20,1931, to late SyMira Francisco Williams. She was the only child.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her five loving daughters ; Deloris McGee Francisco ,Mary Catherine McGee Simon, Pauline McGee Lavallais, Sandra McGee Bonton, Marilyn McGee Farawe, and one son Joseph Glenn McGee and host Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren,Nieces and Nephews and Friends.

Mary Rose F. was preceded in death by her mother SyMira Francisco, her

husband ,Anthony Gerard McGee ,two daughters Jacqueline McGee. Frank and Marie Linda McGee Sampson, one son James Elvis McGee, one Aunt Antoinette Alexander, one Uncle Wilbert Francisco .

Visitation will begin at 9am -10:45 on Jan 23,2021 at St.Edwards Funeral Home Bunkie, LA .Services will follow immediately after. Her final resting places will be Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery Marksville,