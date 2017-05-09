Mary Ruth Pound Hubbard, age 77, of Big Cane

Mary Ruth Pound Hubbard

BIG CANE - Graveside services for Mary Ruth Pound Hubbard were held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the newly established Walnut Bluff Family Cemetery located in Big Cane with several contributors officiating the services. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Hubbard, age 77 of Big Cane, was victorious in going home to be with her Lord, while reuniting with loved ones that had gone on before her on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home. Born on March 31, 1940, Mary Ruth moved to Louisiana from Louisville, Kentucky when she married her husband, Johnny, over fifty years ago. She was a devoted Servant of God, wife, mother and grandmother. Although always faithful to God and Family, a piece of her heart remained loyal to her “Old Kentucky Home,” and her many relatives and friends she longed to visit as often as possible. Mary was a member of the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ, and she was blessed with a beautiful, soprano voice. She sang gospel hymns until her homegoing, and she passed on this love for the Lord and her talent to her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Philip, Sr. and Ocie Tapp Pound; her siblings, Eugene (Allene) Pound, Clementine (Clennie) Johns, Gertrude (Calvin) Boston, John Pound, Jr. “Bub”, and James “Jim” (Claudia) Pound; a grandchild Chatman; and a great-grandchild Myers.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John Wilkie Hubbard of Big Cane; her daughters, Melanie H. (Todd) Meche of Big Cane, and Tanya H. (Heath) Chatman of Big Cane; her sister-in-law, Margaret Tyler Pound of Jeffersontown, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Kristen Hope Meche (Wesley) Miller, Marlayna Paige Meche (Benjamin) Myers, Joni Lee Meche, Olivia Ruth Chatman, Jenna Rose Chatman, Eli John-David Chatman, Iva Jamey Chatman, Audra Margaret Chatman and Thea Nan Chatman; a great-grandson, Daniel Todd Miller, and another great-grandchild shortly to arrive; sister-in-laws, Mary H. McGee, Pearl B. Hubbard, Mary Ellen Hubbard, and Janet M. Hubbard; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends.

Pallbearers were Eli Chatman, Heath Chatman, Todd Meche, Wesley Miller, Ben Myers, Dr. David C. Pound, Brent Gribbins, Chris Gribbins, and Bob Whitlock. Honorary pallbearer was Kenny Pound.

The Family would like to offer a special thanks to Mom's dear friend and sister in Christ, Mary Lou Moore, who cared for her until the end.

