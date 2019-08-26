Funeral services for Mary S. “Toly” Voiselle will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 beginning at 2:00p.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

Mary S. “Toly” Voiselle, age 87, a resident of Mansura, formerly of Simmesport passed away on August 22, 2019 at the Oak Mont Estates Assisted Living Facility in Mansura.

She is survived by her sons, Hayward (Cindy) Voiselle of Simmesport, Shannon (Becky) Voiselle of Bunkie and Steven (Penny) Voiselle of Simmesport; grandchildren, Jennifer Thevenot, Ashley Rachal, Magen Guidry, Aimee Voiselle, and Nicholas Voiselle; 9 great grandchildren; and brothers, James Smith, Sr. of Simmesport and Huey Smith of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert J. Voiselle; parents, Francis and Julie Smith; and sisters Bessie Firmin and Doris Voiselle.

Visitation will take place in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport Sunday Morning from 9:00am until time of service.