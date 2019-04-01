Funeral services for Mary Sauseda will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with Bro. Wayne Romig officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mary Sauseda, age 86 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by a son, Roy Sauseda, Sr.; a daughter, Irene Rodriguez; her parents, Alfonso and Paula Delgado Garcia; a great-grandson, Chance Authement; and siblings, Frances Garcia, Virginia H. Gazca, Gilberta H. Aguilar, Sarah G. Silva and Irene D. Ramirez.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Joseph Sauseda, Sr. of Bunkie; her children, Joseph Sauseda, Jr. of Bunkie, Alfonso Sauseda and wife Della of Shreveport, three daughters, Virginia Madrigal and husband Robert of Bayhills, Tina Wyble and husband Doyle of Opelousas, and Bridget Tassin and husband James of Harvey; siblings, Benita Hernandez, Jimmy Parales, Jr., Lorina Parales, Donna Parales, Abel Parales, Ysaias Zepeda and Robert Zepeda; 36 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.