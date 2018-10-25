Mary Sue Simon, 77

Funeral services for Mary Sue Simon will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 beginning at 11:00am in the Church For Deliverance Center, 431 Elmo St., Marksville, LA 71351 with the Apostle June Barton officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00am Saturday morning in the church until time of service. Burial will take place in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Marksville. Escude’ Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward Simon, Sr.; son, Hayward Simon, Jr.; parents, Joseph & Roberta Francisco Leviege. She is survived by her children, Iva Mae Simon, Kathleen Marie Simon, Kenneth Simon, Sr., & Gailda Jean Simon; grandchildren, Crystal, Jill Washington, Brandon O’Neal Simon, Kenneth Simon, Jr., Denzel, Myra, Christopher, & Blake; two great-grandchildren, Andrian Coco & Kaiden Davis; brothers, Joseph Leviege, Jr. & Michael Leviege, both of Houston.