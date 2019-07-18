Marye Monte Lemoine, age 79, of Cottonport

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Marye Monte Lemoine on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery #2 under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary Service at 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Lemoine, age 79, of Cottonpot, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. She was a kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, an Activity Director at Bayou Vista Nursing Home and a Customer Service Representative at the Paragon Casino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace "Oudy" Lemoine and her parents Salvadore "Sam" and Mildred Jones Monte.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Riggins and husband, Richard, of Jasper, TX; her two sons, Paul J. Lemoine and wife, Kristie, of Cottonport and Kirk M. Lemoine and wife, Jill, of Bossier City; her three brothers, Sammy Monte of Cottonport and Joe Monte and Jerry Monte of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren, Zachary Riggins, Meghan Meche, Dylan Riggins, Colten Lemoine, Sam Riggins, Julia Lemoine, Daniel Lemoine and Elise Lemoine and one great granddaughter, Emmalynn Meche.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Zachary Riggins, Dylan Riggins, Sam Riggins, Daniel Lemoine, Colten Lemoine and Trent Meche.

Memorials in honor of Marye may be sent to the American Cancer Society - P.O. Box 22478 - Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate3.cancer.org or a charity of the donor's choice.