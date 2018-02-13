Matthew James McMillan, age 34, of Hessmer

Matthew James McMillan

Hessmer – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Matthew James McMillan at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Father Edwin Rodrigues, celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The McMillan Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary in honor of Matthew will be recited at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Mr. McMillan, age 34 of Hessmer passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:48 p.m. Matthew treasured being surrounded by his family and friends while cooking for everyone at every possible opportunity. He enjoyed hunting in the great outdoors. He also was a volunteer firefighter since the age of 17. Matthew, surely will be missed by his family and abundance of friends.

Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Freddie Juneau Mayeaux; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Alma Richard McMillan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie Villemarette McMillan of Hessmer; children, Ean McMillan of Hessmer, Noah Bordelon of Marksville, and Emma McMillan of Hessmer; parents, Joseph and Carolyn Mayeaux McMillan of Hessmer; siblings, Benjamin (Kayla) McMillan of Baton Rouge and Katie (Travis) Mayberry of Plaucheville.

In lieu of flowers or usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.