Matthew Wade Ducote,38, of Hessmer

Hessmer – Memorial services for Matthew Wade Ducote will be announced at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.Matthew Wade Ducote, age 38 of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence. He was a welder and lifelong resident of Hessmer.

Matthew is survived by his daughter, Colleen Dugas of Effie, Sister, Kristie (Brady) Lemoine of Youngsville,Brother, Ronnie (Sheila) Ducote of Effie, Nephews, Luke Lemoine of Youngsville, Alan Ducote of Effie, and Connor Ducote of Effie. Matthew was born in Bunkie on October 11, 1981 to the late Ronald J. Ducote and Nell M. Dixon Ducote. He graduated from Bunkie High School in 2001 and earned his welding certification from CLTCC in Avoyelles in 2002.

Matthew was a loving father and son. He loved cooking, camping and spending time in nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He always saw the best in people. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and playing with his nephews. He was a kid at heart. Matthew was a spiritual person. He alwaystried to make everyone smile and laugh.

He was extremely loyal, honest, and kind-hearted. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his beautiful daughter.