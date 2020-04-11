Maude Gagnard Lambright, 103

A Private Graveside service for Mrs. Maude Gagnard Lambright was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville.

Mrs. Lambright, age 103, of the Cote de Gremillion settlement, born on May 22, 1916, departed this life on April 5, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marius and Emma Gagnard Gremillion; first husband, John Gaspard, Sr.; second husband, William Lambright and a son, Malcolm Gaspard; five brothers, Leo, Edmond Eddie, Cylton, Anthony and Clarence Gagnard; four sisters, Ella Bordelon, Zoa Deshotel, Eva Scallan, Emma Gremillion.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Terrel Gaspard (Margaret), John Gaspard, Jr., Stephen Gaspard (Adine), all of Marksville; one daughter, Joyce Gauthier of Marksville; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who are honored to serve were Brent Gauthier, Jr., Jonathan Gaspard, Michael Gaspard, and Brent Gauthier.