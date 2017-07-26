Maude Lovey Mitchell, age 87, of Mansura

Maude Lovey Mitchell

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Maude Lovey Mitchell will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport with Pastor James Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mitchell, age 87, of Mansura, formerly of McCrory, Arkansas, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Bon on April 11, 1930, she was a member of Datto Missionary Baptist Church of Datto, Arkansas. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, baking, cooking and quilting. She loved being with her family. She loved God, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey O. Mitchell; three sisters, Agnes Brewer, Annie Dowdy and Bessie Peoples; and two brothers, Wayman Pankey and Donald Pankey.

She is survived by her son, Jerry O. (Elizabeth Rodgers) Mitchell of Mansura; her sister, Esther Tanner of Biggers, Arkansas; her three grandchildren, April Lemoine, Hope Bordelon and Amy Mitchell; and her seven great grandchildren, Zachary Lemoine, J. Landon Bryant, Nicholas Lemoine, Sara Lemoine, Noah Lemoine and Avery Bordelon.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jerry Mitchell, Zachary Lemoine, Landon Bryant, Nicholas Lemoine, Sidney Lemoine, April Lemoine and Hope Bordelon.