Maureen Foster "Honey" Barr, age 65, of Covington

Maureen Foster Barr

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Maureen Foster Barr will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Simmesport. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Simmesport.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Maureen Foster Barr passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Covington at the age of 65. ''Honey'' was born on April 28, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Thornton, Illinois. She was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Covington in Covington.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Andrew Barr; parents, Kenneth Logan Foster, Sr. and Donna Stella Foster; brother, Robert Andrew Foster; and granddaughter, Emma Kathrine Conrad.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Barr (Justin Allen) Conrad of Redwood, Mississippi; son, Andrew Foster (Adelaide Hair) Barr of Baton Rouge; grandson, Justin Allen Conrad, Jr. of Redwood, Mississippi; siblings, Mary Kathleen Villar, Kenneth Logan Foster, Jr., Martha Louise Maginel; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Barr, Allen Barr, Jamie Barr, Jeremy Fox, Jeffrey Gough and Michal Guynes.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Covington and the American Cancer Society.