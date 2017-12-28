Maurice Victor Gremillion, age 67, of Simmesport

Maurice Victor Gremillion

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Maurice Victor Gremillion will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will be held at Christ the King Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Gremillion, age 67, and a resident of Simmesport passed away on December 27, 2017 at Rapides Regional Hospital. He was born on December 17, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Benedict Gremillion and Leonora Bordelon Gremillion

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Jeanine Gremillion (Johnnie) Melugin of Gonzales, Juanita (Wiley) Aymond of Zachary, and Maureen Gremillion (Craig) Feduccia of Morganza; his brothers, Brent Gerad (Denise) Gremillion of Opelousas and Jeffrey (Denise) Gremillion of Simmesport; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.