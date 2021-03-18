Maxim Dufour, Moreauville

A Memorial Mass for Maxim Dufour of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Friday, March 19th, 2021 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Maxim Dufour, age 80, passed away at the Avoyelles Hospital of Marksville on Friday, March 12th, 2021.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark Dufour (Nanette) of Covington and Mike Dufour of Moreauville; step-son, Brent Michel; step-daughter, Tammy Payne (Jacques); brother, Robert N. Dufour, III (Sandra); his 2nd wife, Shirley Dufour; 5 grandchildren, Mike Dufour, Jr., Wesley Dufour, Brody Dufour, Benjamin Dufour, and Heath Dufour; 2 step-grandchildren, Olivia Descant and Matthew Payne; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Marvelayne Dufour and his parents, Robert N. Jr. and Doris Bordelon Dufour.