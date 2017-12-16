Maxine Lacombe Chatelain, age 83, of Hessmer

Maxine Lacombe Chatelain

HESSMER - Funeral services for Maxine Lacombe Chatelain of Hessmer will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura and will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Maxine Lacombe Chatelain, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Hessmer Nursing Home. Born on November 3, 1934, Maxine was a greeter for Walmart for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alice Deglandon; first husband, Elson Lacombe; and second husband, Stanley Chatelain.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bruce (Beth) Lacombe of Alexandria, Steve Lacombe of Houston, Texas, and Trevor Lacombe of Hessmer; stepdaughter, Vicki Chatelain of Marksville; brother, Rodney (Pat) Deglandon of Hessmer; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Brian, Dustin, and Brittany; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Olivia.