Maxine Marie Jeansonne Griffin, age 60, of Kenner

Maxine Marie Jeansonne Griffin

DUPONT - Funeral services for Maxine Marie Jeansonne Griffin will be held TBD in Immaculate Conception Church in Dupont. Burial will take place in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place in the church hall beginning at TBD until time of service.

Mrs. Griffin, age 60, resident of Kenner, passed away on February 5, 2018 at her residence. She was born on October 7, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Jeansonne; and brother Emile Jeansonne, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Billy Griffin of Kenner; daughter, Jessica Griffin of Kenner; son, Benny (Staci) Griffin of St. Rose; mother, Audrey (Willory) Guillory of Dupont; sisters, Linda Rachel of Dupont, Phyllis (Larry) Deaville of Dupont, Donna (Gregory) Gauthier of Dupont and Bernice Dauzat of Marrero; grandchildren, Madison Griffin of St. Rose and Bryce Griffin of St. Rose; and her puppy, Tonka.