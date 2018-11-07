Maydelyn Johnson Miller age 74 of Crosby, Texas

Funeral Service for Maydelyn Johnson Miller, will be on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at New Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Lake Charles. Visitation will be on Friday, November 09, 2018, from

6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continuing on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Born to the late Zora Johnson and Joe Walter Washington on July 23, 1944 in Bunkie, La. She received her calling from the Lord to come home on November 5, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She received the Lord as her savior at an early age at Amazon Baptist Church under Reverend C.D. Woods.

Madelyn graduated from G.W. Carver High School in Bunkie, La in 1963. She attended Grambling College in Grambling, La and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. She later went on to obtain her Masters in Mid-Management and a specialist in Special Education from McNeese State University of Lake Charles, La.

Madelyn began her teaching career at Alto High School where she taught one year as a Physical Education teacher. She then moved to Evangeline Parish where she taught Physical Education from 1971 to 1996 at Basile High School in Basile, La. It is here where her career flourished and she began to move up the ranks from teacher/coach to Assistant Principal. It wasn’t long thereafter that Madelyn became the first African American female Principal of Basile High School. After several years as Principal of Basile High School she then transitioned to Calcasieu Parish as Principal of Washington Marion High School. Madelyn retired from public education having served 37 years. She also was the co-owner of L & M Rodbuster and Finishers and L & M Rebar.

While serving as a faithful member of New Faith Baptist Church she has been a trailblazer in many capacities. She served as Sunday School Superintendent, an instructor for the adult classes, mission department president and vice president, usher board member, and a singer in both the Mission and Mass Choir. She has been the bible coach and active in youth week events for several years. Madelyn is a former First Lady of New Faith Baptist Church. Madelyn’s dedication to serve the Lord extends beyond her local church. She has been the Director General for the congress of Christian Education. She is still one of the Vice Presidents of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Calcasieu Association and has been an instructor for the Congress of Christian Education.

Madelyn was married to Johnny Rufus Smith Jr on July 19, 1969 and to this union they raised James Terryl Smith and Faith Nikia Smith-Chew.

Madelyn was remarried on February 29, 1992 to Reverend Lawrence Miller.

She leaves behind to cherish in her precious memories: her husband, Lawrence Miller of Lake Charles, La her beloved children James T. Smith of Nashville, TN; and Faith Smith-Chew (Eric) of Crosby, Tx; her siblings Versie Hill of Nashville, TN; Dennis Johnson of Seattle, WA; her dear nephew that has always been like a son to her Earic C. Joseph (Nicole) of Nashville, TN; two adorable grandsons that she loved tremendously, Ethein and Ephraim Chew, a first cousin that has been like a sister to her Lora Dee Ceasar; Stepdaughters Vernessa Guillory (Earl Keith); Tracey Williams (Kenneth); Tiffany Miller. Stepsons: Don Garrett and Earl Miller (Roshonda) and Lee Anderson. Sister in laws: Joyce Ann Singleton, Lois Stevens (William). Brother in Laws: Melvin Miller (Maudry), Woodrow Miller (Martha), Louis Miller (Deborah) host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends from every place she has been.