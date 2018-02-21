Mayo Sullivan, Jr., age 86, of Marksville

Mayo Sullivan, Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mayo Sullivan, Jr. of Marksville will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Bluetown. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin Saturday, February 24, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Bluetown.

Mayo Sullivan, Jr., age 86, passed away at his home in Marksville on Sunday, February 18, 2018. He was born on June 25, 1931.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sullivan; sons, Rufus Sullivan and Cecil Sullivan; parents, Mayo Sullivan, Sr. and Susie Ford Sullivan; sister, Bea Harris; and brother, Adam Sullivan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Betty Sullivan Anyanwu and Theresa Sullivan; son, Steve Sullivan; and two grandchildren, Derron Williams and Aprils Williams.