Mazie Ann Farbe, age 81, of Big Bend

Mazie Ann Farbe

REXMERE - Memorial services for Mazie Ann Farbe of Big Bend will take place on Friday, July 21, 2017 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville beginning at 10 a.m. with Fr. Ramji Shoury officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Rexmere. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Firday at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Mazie Farbe, age 81, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Saturday, July 15, 2017. She was born on February 22, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Ray Farbe; her sister, Rose Marie Bandy; and her parents, Herbert and Rena Mae Hess, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Darlene Gaspard of Simmesport, Kenneth Farbe, Sr. of Hamburg, Ricky “Bones” Farbe of Simmesport, and Scot Bandy of Big Bend; her brother, Herbert Hess, Jr. of Big Bend; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.