Melanie “Mel” Flan Lavallais, age 42, of Marksville

Funeral Mass for Melanie “Mel” Flan Lavallais will begin at 11am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Richard Catholic Church with Rev. Abraham Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mel was born on December 8, 1977 in Houston, TX to Gerladine Lavallais and Narchee Flanagan. Melanie departed from her earthly life at the age of 42 on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home in Marksville.

Mel was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Melanie was a lover of music, singing, and enjoyed dancing. She was funny, outgoing, and vivacious. When you think of Melanie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Melanie’s stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Geraldine Lavallais of Hickory Hill, father, Narchee Flanagan of Houston, TX; sisters, Sabrina Lavallais of Hickory Hill and Kimbila Blake of Houston, TX; brothers: Marckus Flanagan, Fredirek Matthews, Narchee Matthews, Derrick Matthews, Bruce Brown, and Patrick Tate. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elsta Lavallais, Sr. and Narcille Lavallais; paternal grandparents, Matthis and Sarina Flanagan; aunt, Ruth Lavallais; uncle, Larry Lavallais, Sr.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Edgar Hilt, Lamell Lavallais, Quincy Lacour, Kenneth Lavallais, Mccoy Lavallais, & Duane Lonzo; honorary pallbearers: Markus Flanagan, Fredirek Matthews, Michael Dorsey, Narchee Matthews, Derrick Matthews, and Bruce Brown.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until 10:30 am in Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

The Lavallais family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to each of you who showed kindness, compassion, and concern in this hour of bereavement. We deeply appreciate and shall forever cherish your thoughtfulness and gestures of love.