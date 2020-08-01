Melba Cooper, 98, Bordelonville

Funeral Mass for Melba Bordelon Cooper of Bordelonville will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Melba Bordelon Cooper, 98 years old passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1921 on the banks of the Red River in Acme, La to her proud parents, Eddie and Jodie Coston. In her 98 years, she was known as many things to many people. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend.

Melba was a resilient, joyful, and independent lady. She faced many hardships in her life, but always had a smile on her face. Fishing was her favorite pastime and she would always ask “are the fish biting.” She also loved watching Chipper Jones play baseball for the Atlanta Braves. She loved visiting with family and friends. She loved watching her flowers grow in her garden. Her favorite gift to receive every year was an amaryllis bulb that she would watch bloom. There are many events that occur in 98 years, some good and some bad. She found love not once but twice in her lifetime. She loved her family and was so excited to watch it grow. Melba’s legacy is her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roland “Eddie” Bordelon; daughter-in-law, Lolita (Bert) Smith; sister, Irma Gremillion; seven grandchildren: Priscilla Bordelon, Pete (Bridget) Bordelon, Seth Bordelon, Sara (Cade) Armand, Jill (Todd) Thalmann, Kirk (Wendy) Bordelon, and Steve Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve pallbearers will be Pete Bordelon, Seth Bordelon, Cade Armand, Jonathan Mire, Gavin Bordelon, and Steve Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Coston and Jodie Coston Gaspard; son, Norbert Bordelon, husbands, Neldred Bordelon and Elvin “PT” Cooper; daughter-in-law, Sheila Bordelon; grandson, Bradley Bordelon; brothers, Eugene Gaspard and R. E. Coston; and sister, Margie Smith