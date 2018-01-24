Melinda "Red" Smith Unthank, age 45, of Deville

Melinda "Red" Smith Unthank

DEVILLE - Funeral services for Melinda "Red" Smith Unthank will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Magnolia Funeral Home chapel in Center Point with Major Glen Riggs officiating. Interment will be at Richey Cemetery in Deville.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, and from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 25, at the chapel.

Melinda "Red" Smith Unthank, 45, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans. She loved crafts.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lee Smith; sister, Venus Renee Johnson; and brothers, Bobby Wayne Johnson and Reginald "Peanut" Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael B. Unthank of Deville; sons, Michael B. Unthank of Deville and Zachary A. Unthank of Deville; mother, Laura Bryant Johnson of Deville; daddy, Jim Johnson of Effie; sister, Jennifer Dodge of Marksville; and brother, Irish R. Spring of Bates City, Missouri.

Pallbearers will be Elden Dodge, Michael Harmanson, Royce Harmanson, Ricky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson and Irish R. Spring. Honorary pallbearer will be John Harmanson.

