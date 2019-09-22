Melissa Juneau Johnston, 49 of Bayou Chicot

Funeral services for Melissa Juneau Johnston will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Apostolic Lighthouse of Bunkie with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Apostolic Lighthouse of Bunkie on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Johnston, age 49, of Bayou Chicot, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Prairie Manor Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Rosemary Vancherie Juneau; her brother, Kevin Juneau and her two angelic grandchildren that welcomed her home.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Brian Johnston of Bayou Chicot; her daughter, Candance Prenell and husband, Roechaune, of Alexandria; her two sons, Christopher Johnston and his wife, Chelsea, of Pine Prairie and Brian Johnston, Jr. of Forest Hill; her sister, Sherry Mose and husband, Eldon, of Hessmer; her two brothers, Russell Juneau and wife, Rachel, of Texas and Keith Juneau of Bunkie and two grandchildren, James Prenell and Ezlynn Prenell.