Melva “Slick” Dupre, burial in Dupont

Funeral Mass for Melva “Slick” Dupre of Zachary will begin at 1pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating. Entombment will be in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum.

Melva “Slick” Dupre, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Paul Dupre (Donna) of Clinton; sister, Yvonne Roy of Baldwin; three grandchildren, Jacques Dupre, Holly Leonard, and John Dupre; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Dupre & Graysen Dupre.

She was preceded in death by her son, Carl Dupre, Jr.; husband, Carl Wayne Dupre, Sr.; parents, John & Elphia Hairford.

Visitation will begin at 10am on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.