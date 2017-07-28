Memorial services set for Tommy Neck of Monroe

Thomas U. Neck Sr. “Tommy”

A memorial service honoring Tommy Neck Sr. 78, of Monroe will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marksville under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home. Father Rusty Rabalais will be officiating. Tommy’s wishes were to be buried with his brother Brent who died in a tragic hunting accident at the age of fifteen in 1955. Tommy carried the pain of losing Brent with him all of his life. The family feels that burying him in his hometown of Marksville with his brother and parents completes the circle of his life here on earth. They would love for friends to join them at the memorial service and for a reception at the church immediately following the service and burial.

Tommy was born January 10, 1939 to Alma Lee and Malcolm “Mac” Neck in Marksville. Tommy received a scholarship to LSU to play football for the Tigers under Coach Paul Dietzel. He became Captain of the famed Chinese Bandits who won LSU’s first National Championship in 1958. He also played on the LSU tennis team under Coach W. T. “Dub” Robinson. After graduation, Tommy was drafted into the NFL by the Chicago Bears. He was playing with the Bears when they won the World Championship against the New York Giants in 1963. One of Tommy’s favorite stories was that one year prior to Super Bowl I, Coach Halas called him to the sideline, placed his hand on Tommy’s shoulder and said, “You remind me a lot of myself.” Tommy asked Coach Halas, “How?” Coach responded, “Very little talent, but a lot of heart.”

After playing professional football, Tommy returned to Baton Rouge where he opened a very successful real estate business, Tommy Neck Realtor, which included an office in Japan. He served on the East Baton Rouge City Parish Council for two terms and was appointed to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Governor Edwin Edwards. Through the years, Tommy served on many city and state boards and commissions in varying positions. Upon moving to Monroe in the early eighties, he became one of the owners of Harrell Neck Distributing. He loved the cookie and cake business and used to say that before he became an owner, the Harrell family used to deliver cookies on bicycles.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan Harrell Neck; children: Brent Neck of San Diego, California, Dr. Christopher Neck (Jennifer) of Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Heidi Neck (Chris) of Boston, Massachusetts, Kim Verhagen (Marty) of Monroe, Tommy Neck Jr. (Amanda) of West Monroe, and Kaki Neck Stoffer (Rodney) of Monroe; grandchildren: Ryan Neck, Bryton Neck, GiGe Neck, Camden Bradley, Jaden Neck, Grayson Stoffer, A. J. Verhagen, Gage Neck, and Beckham Neck; brother-in-law, John Harrell, Sr. (Molly); and numerous nieces and nephews.