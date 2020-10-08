Merlin Ferguson, 86, Lake Charles

Merlin Ferguson, 86, of Lake Charles left this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 due to complications from the Covid virus.

He was a retired bricklayer and will always be remembered for his sense of humor. He was known for his great gift of storytelling. He had a green thumb and loved gardening. Tinkering with things in his shop was always a good time for him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, of 68 years and a grandson, Taylor Olivier. His parents, Robert and Ruth, preceded his death, as well as his brothers, Leon, Joseph, William, Herbert, and Rufus Ferguson. His sisters preceding his death were Ella Cottano, Alice Ponthieux, Lillie Mae Paul, Margie Lachney, and Nell Rose Frank; also, a set of twins and three small children passed away at an early age.

Survivors include his brother, Claude and a sister, Addie Blum Mouliere; as well as his children, Glinda Doskocil and Johnny, Scott, and Marc Ferguson; grandchildren, Sarah Bush, Abby Griffith, Brooke Ferguson, and Trey Ferguson; and one great grandchild, Jack Walters.

The family is thankful to Harbor Hospice for caring for dad during this difficult time.

Due to Covid related circumstances, there will only be a small, family Mass at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Father Sam Orsot will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. A larger “friends and family gathering” will be held next spring (2021) to celebrate his life.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.