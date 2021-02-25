Merlyn Fontenot Galland, 80, Evergreen

Funeral services for Merlyn Fontenot Galland will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and resume on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Mrs. Galland, age 80, of Evergreen, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her daughter's residence in Boyce. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rushing Galland.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Galland of Pineville and Sharon Boswell and husband, G.C., of Boyce; her son, Lloyd Galland of Evergreen; three sisters; four brothers; six grandchildren, Kara Bell, Spenser Galland, Michelle Galland, Luke Boswell, Morgan Boswell and Benjamin Boswell and seven great grandchildren, Sage Galland, Ava Galland, Rowan Galland, Sailor Stanfield, Anistynn Standfield, Aiden Fetter and Izabella Jones.