Memorial services for Micah Shane “Boomer” Boone, 54, of Leesville, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Pine Hill Baptist Church in Leesville with Rev. Chad Boone, officiating. Reception to follow at the church.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 P.M until service time at the church.

Boomer was born on November 15, 1965 in Oakdale, LA to his parents, Buford Boone & Pamela Gordon Boone Hertz. He passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Alexandria.

Micah “Boomer” Boone was born in Oakdale Louisiana to Pam and Sonny Boone. He attended Oberlin High School where he threw discus for the Oberlin Track & Field team. He later attended LSUA to study communications and went on to be one of the greatest radio personalities in Louisiana. Over his 38 years in the radio business, he has worked all over the state for numerous radio stations including KOOL 95.1, KYKZ 96.1, 101.3 KKGB, 93.5 KJAE, KROK 95.7, and 105.7 KVVP. “Text and Drive, Killer Idea” was said at the end of all of his broadcasts in honor of his daughter Shai. Over his career he has helped out with many different organizations such as CASA, Toys for Tots, Shop with a Cop, Lions Camp for special children, Vernon Parish Police Department fishing and golf tournaments, LHSAA Softball, Cattleman’s Association, The Shai Foundation, Saint Judes Children’s Hospital, Bass Cash Bash, and countless support of local sporting events. An avid LSU football fan, running close behind would be the Avoyelles Mustangs where he loved announcing play by plays with his brother Chad while his brother Andy led the team as the head coach. He spent his off time hunting in Oklahoma, fishing with his buddy Mike, and making it down to his mom’s house for some of her famous Swiss steak and Mississippi Mud cake, both his favorites. Boomer loved good Cajun cuisine, his children, and being the life of the party. He left this earth surrounded by loving friends and family and will be missed by many friends, family, and listeners.

He is preceded in death by his dad and daughter; Shai McNeal Boone.

Left to cherish his memory is his children; Haleigh Boone of DeQuincy, LA., Jarre Sepeda, Zeppelin Boone, Loretta Enloe all of Leesville, LA., mother; Pamela Hertz of Alexandria, LA., sister; Amy Navarro of Leesville, LA., brothers; Andy Boone of Avoyelles, LA., Chad Boone of Hicks, LA., special friend; Jessica Watson of Leesville, LA.