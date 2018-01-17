Michael “MT” Turner, age 49, of Hessmer

Michael “MT” Turner

HESSMER - Funeral services for Michael “MT” Turner of Hessmer will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Saturday, January 20, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff White officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 6 p.m. to time of services on Saturday morning.

Michael, age 49, passed away at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria. Born on November 3, 1968, he was a volunteer for Marksville Fire Department for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Turner Carter and Willie Turner; mother-in-law, Mary Alice Jeansonne; nephew Gregory Jeansonne; uncle, Hebert Turner; and extended family, Betty Lachney, Sara Scallan, Tony Lachney.

He is survived by his children, Kelsey Turner of Bunkie, Christopher (Krystal) Turner of Hessmer and Tyler Turner of Cottonport; mother of his children and friend, Jessica Jeansonne (Amos Sr.) Odom; father-in-law, Gerald Jeansonne of Hessmer; brother, Jim St. Romain; sisters, Cynthia Moras, Carol (Daniel) Dauzat, Susan (Charles) Turner, Faye Turner and Tina Turner; his grandchildren, Allison Turner, Joseph Smith and Gabby Escude;and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and brothers-in-law.