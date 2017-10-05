Michael Anthony Whiddon, age 53, of Bunkie

Michael Anthony Whiddon

EOLA - A memorial service for Michael Anthony Whiddon will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Eola Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Housely officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The Whiddon family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Whiddon, age 53, of Bunkie, passed away in an automobile accident on December 13, 2016 in St. Landry Parish. Born on November 14, 1963, he was a cosmetologist and a seismic driller. He also loved nature.

He was preceded in death by his father, L.D. Whiddon; his step-mother, Virginia Whiddon; his grandparents, Felix J. Beavers and Annie J. Beavers; uncles, Bobby Wayne Beavers and Thomas Beavers; and aunts, Betty Sue Gill and Elaine Richardson.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Francis Johnson of Greenwood; one sister, Mary Elizabeth (Randy) Redmon of Bunkie; four brothers, Sammy (Jeanette) Whiddon of Greenwood, Timmy Whiddon of Haughton, Lee David Whiddon of Bunkie and Justin Whiddon of Lafayette.