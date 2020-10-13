Michael Burke, 50, Deville

Funeral services for Michael Patrick Burke of Deville are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.

Michael Burke, age 50, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Alexandria. Michael was served as a firefighter in New Orleans and retired after 10 years of service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Ellen Burke of Deville; son, Christopher Burke of Deville; sister, Michelle B. Milonas (Ioannis) of New Orleans; and brother, Brian Burke (Lesley) of Mandeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Burke, Jr. & Lorraine Shambra Burke.