Michael Deville, 76, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael A. “Mike” Deville will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Abraham Pallakattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Cemetery.

Mr. Deville, age 76, of Marksville, departed this life on July 27, 2020 at Veteran’s Affair Medical Center in Pineville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard J. and Lucille C. Dauzat Deville.

Mike was an Army Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Damon Deville of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Deborah Deville of Houston, Texas, Michelle Dahlman of Houston, Texas, Melissa Barttebail of Lafayette; two brothers, Larry Deville (Barbara) of Brouillette, Danny Deville (Karen) of Baton Rouge; one sister, Ina Lacombe of Brouillette; one grandson, Teagan Deville and several other grandchildren.